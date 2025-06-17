KUALA LUMPUR: Several former colleagues of Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died today, recalled fond memories of their time working with him in the journalism industry.

Former Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang said Palanivel was the only ex-Bernama journalist to rise to the level of a federal minister.

“Palanivel and I were colleagues as editors at Bernama in the 1980s until he was appointed press secretary to then Works Minister Tun S. Samy Vellu in 1987.

“One memory I will never forget is the day Palanivel told me, ‘Azman, one day I’ll be MIC president.’

“At the time, I took it as a joke or a light-hearted remark. Little did I know that even during his days at Bernama, the ambition to be in politics was already burning within him,” he told Bernama today.

Azman said Palanivel eventually achieved that dream with the guidance and full support of Samy Vellu, taking over the MIC presidency and later being appointed as a Cabinet Minister.

He said during his tenure as Bernama chairman in 2018, the news agency selected Palanivel as one of the recipients of the Bernama Lifetime Achievement Award in conjunction with its 50th anniversary celebration.

“Despite being frail and not speaking much at the time, Palanivel was present to accept the award at the ceremony held at Dewan Perdana Felda,” he said.

Meanwhile, another former colleague, Mohsin Abdullah, said he learned much about journalism from Palanivel, who was a senior journalist when they worked together in the general news section in the late 1970s through the early 1980s.

“He shared many stories about his experiences as a journalist, political events and the political landscape of the time. I learned a great deal from his stories. I am saddened by his passing and extend my condolences to his family,“ he said.

Palanivel, who also served as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8 am today, aged 76.

Born on March 1, 1949, in Penang, Palanivel began his career as a research officer with the National Museum through the Bujang Valley Project in 1973, before joining Bernama as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he served as a sub-editor at the Economic Service and later as news editor of general news, before being seconded as press secretary to Samy Vellu from 1987 to 1990.

Palanivel was active in politics through MIC since the early 1970s and contested his first general election in 1990. He helmed the party in 2010 after Samy Vellu stepped down.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 General Election and remained the MP there for four consecutive terms until his defeat in 2008.

Palanivel made a return to Parliament in 2013 as Cameron Highlands MP.

Meanwhile, Bernama Special Projects Editor M. Govind Nair said he was deeply saddened by Palanivel’s passing, describing him as a respected national leader and to many at the news agency, a former colleague and dear friend.

“Before his journey into politics, Datuk Seri Palanivel was an editor at Bernama, an individual who was dedicated, principled and easy to work with.

“I had the privilege of knowing him not just as a colleague, but as a true friend. We shared many lunches and conversations, and I will always remember his warmth, humility and quiet strength,” he said.

He said even as he rose to prominence, he remained deeply grounded, never forgetting his roots or the people he once worked with.

Govind extended his deepest condolences, adding that Palanivel’s absence would be deeply missed, yet his memory will endure in the hearts of many and in the values he stood for.