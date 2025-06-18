KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd has announced flight disruptions to and from Bali, Lombok and Labuan Bajo following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara region.

In a statement today, the airline said the flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK), AirAsia Indonesia (QZ) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) have been cancelled or rescheduled since today.

“The weather event remains fluid, and AirAsia guests travelling to/from the affected destinations are encouraged to check their latest flight status on the AirAsia MOVE app and email notifications regarding any changes or updates.

“AirAsia is committed to assisting its guests during this time, and it has notified all affected guests via email and Short Message Service (SMS) on their flight status and recovery options,“ it said.

In the meantime, AirAsia said it will continue to monitor Mount Lewotobi volcanic activity and will update its travel advisory with the resumption of normal operations.

“The airline is working to ensure that guests can resume their journeys safely on the next available flight,“ it added.