Frozen food trader loses RM600k in online investment scam in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A frozen food trader in his early 50s lost over RM600,000 after falling prey to a fraudulent online business investment scheme last month. The victim reported the incident to Nilai district police today, revealing he was lured into transferring funds to multiple bank accounts under false pretenses.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed the case, stating the victim was approached by an individual offering an investment opportunity on April 21. The trader was instructed to register an eBay account to start investing in an online business.

“The victim then transferred funds into 19 different bank accounts, making a total of 43 transactions amounting to RM677,890,“ said Abdul Malik. The trader only realised he had been scammed when he could not withdraw his supposed profits or initial capital.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.