IPOH: A team of counsellors has been mobilised to provide emotional support to the families of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, who tragically lost their lives in yesterday’s crash in Teluk Intan, helping them cope with their loss.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the support is provided in addition to financial assistance extended to the families of the victims.

“This team has been assigned specifically to support the families, helping them navigate this difficult time. We must not underestimate the shock they are going through - just yesterday, their loved ones were with them, and today, they are gone,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the family of FRU personnel Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif, one of the nine who died in the crash on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, in Teluk Intan, yesterday.

During the visit, he extended his condolences and offered words of comfort to the deceased’s mother-in-law, Zamilah Mohd Nor, 65; his widow, Haswati Rosdi, 44; and their three children, at the FRU Unit 5 quarters in Sungai Senam.

Saifuddin Nasution added that, in addition to moral support, the ministry is also providing financial assistance, including a cash contribution of RM1,200 to each bereaved family to help with funeral arrangements.

In addition, he said he had instructed the team to assist in expediting the distribution of group insurance benefits to the affected families without further delay.

“I was assured that the payment process would be completed as soon as possible, which means it should be finalised within two to three weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that during a Cabinet meeting this morning, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, it was decided that the task force formed by the Transport Ministry would submit a report on the accident within a month, in addition to a thorough investigation by the police.

Yesterday, nine FRU members were killed when their vehicle, which was on its way back to Ipoh after completing an assignment in Teluk Intan, was hit by a lorry loaded with gravel stones, at 8.54 am.