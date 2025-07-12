Fundraising event to relocate historic 118-year school

KOTA KINABALU: As preparation for its historic relocation, Sung Siew Secondary School in Sandakan launched the Onward Sung Siew Run (OSSR) on July 5, celebrating its 118th anniversary while raising funds for its new school building.

Hundreds of participants, including students, alumni and community well-wishers, flooded the school grounds for the event, which featured 1km and 3km competitive races and family-friendly walk.

The run marks the first major fundraiser for the school’s highly anticipated move, aiming to secure a modern learning environment for future generations.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, a proud alumnus, hailed the relocation as “a transformative leap for education in Sandakan.”

“This isn’t just about a new building. It’s about building the future,“ said Joachim, who also serves as Sabah’s minister of Local Government and Housing.

“For 118 years, Sung Siew has shaped leaders. Now, we ensure it continues to do so with facilities that match its legacy.”

The move will expand learning spaces for growing student needs, modernise facilities to foster innovation and preserve the school’s heritage while embracing progress.

Joachim proposed making the OSSR an annual event, ensuring sustained support for the relocation and promoting community unity.

Key figures in attendance were Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, Datu Roslih Datu Siabok from the District Education Office and Sandakan Municipal Council president Walter Kenson.

School leaders present included Board of Governors chairman Vun Soon Chong, Alumni Association president Johnny Lim and Principal Kwok Chee Yen.

The event’s success was powered by teachers, parent volunteers, corporate sponsors and over 100 student helpers. While the fundraising tally will be released next week, early estimates suggest strong progress toward the relocation goal.