PETALING JAYA: A minor debt dispute took a violent turn in Sarawak when a man ran over another with his car and assaulted the victim’s young son in a residential area along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

The incident, which occurred around 11am on Monday (March 24), began when the suspect arrived at the victim’s house in a white Perodua Myvi, reportedly to demand repayment of RM25.

According to Oriental Daily News, he got into an argument with the victim’s son and physically assaulted him.

The 38-year-old victim, who had just returned home, saw his son being attacked and intervened.

However, the suspect responded by ramming his car into him, also damaging the house’s fence in the process.

The victim suffered a fractured left leg and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities were alerted shortly after and arrived at the hospital to gather statements. The case is now under investigation as police work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attack.