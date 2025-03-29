U Mobile gets MCMC letter of award for next-gen 5G network

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd has received the official letter of award from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for its deployment of Malaysia’s newest 5G network.

Chief executive officer Wong Heang Tuck said the mandate positions the company to play a key role in advancing the government’s goal of making Malaysia a regional digital economy leader.

He said U Mobile would deliver a superior experience through its enterprise-grade next-generation (next-gen) 5G network.

“We are committed to supporting the nation’s digital transformation by driving 5G adoption and supporting Malaysia’s aim of becoming a high-income digital nation,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said with a track record spanning more than 17 years, U Mobile is confident in delivering a state-of-the-art next-gen 5G network.

The company also welcomed the government’s vision for a 5G Dual Network, saying it would enhance industry sustainability while promoting competition and innovation, keeping Malaysia at the forefront of technological advancement.

