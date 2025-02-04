KUALA LUMPUR: Gas Malaysia Bhd has implemented a gas supply curtailment in several areas following the recent gas pipeline rupture in Putra Heights that led to the temporary closure of nearby gas facilities.

The affected areas include Shah Alam, Kundang, Petaling Jaya, Teluk Panglima Garang, Pelabuhan Klang, Pulau Indah and surrounding locations.

Gas Malaysia said its customers in these areas had been notified earlier and will continue to receive updates as the situation develops.

“Gas Malaysia recognises the challenges faced by our customers and remains committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders, including gas suppliers and authorities, while actively working to minimise disruption,” the company said in a statement today.

The company has mobilised the necessary resources to closely monitor the situation, stressing that safety and operational integrity remain its top priorities.

Gas Malaysia also assured that the incident is not expected to have a material impact on the group’s earnings for the financial year ending 2025.

Gas Malaysia expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of its customers and stakeholders during this period and pledged to provide further updates as more information becomes available.