KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya climbed one rung up in the International Football Federation (FIFA) world rankings to take up 131st position in the world football governing body’s list when their latest update was released today.

According to the official FIFA website (www.fifa.com), Peter Cklamovski’s squad has now collected 1,123.57 points from the 132nd position they have occupied since Dec 19.

This increase was driven by Malaysia’s 2-0 win over Nepal in the opening Group F of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri on March 25.

After this, Harimau Malaya will visit Vietnam on June 10, before facing Laos on Oct 9 with the next ranking update scheduled for July 10.

However, Malaysia is still behind several regional challengers with Thailand in 99th place, Vietnam (109th) and Indonesia (123rd).

Argentina, the 2022 World Cup champion, continue to dominate the chart at number one position followed by Spain, France, England and Brazil in that order.