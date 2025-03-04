KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will help ease the burden of the victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze in Subang Jaya by opening a mobile counter at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre.

Its Minister, Anthony Loke said the two-day service from today would enable the victims to replace documents issued by JPJ, which were destroyed or lost in the fire incident, without a police report and would be completed promptly.

“They only need to provide their names and identity card numbers to have their documents reprinted for free... this service will be extended if needed,” he told a media conference after visiting the centre today.

The documents that can be replaced for free include driving licence, motor vehicle licence (LKM or road tax) and Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC).

Loke said this initiative was also supported by the General Insurance Association Of Malaysia (PIAM) to offer advisory services regarding claims that victims involved in the incident could make.

“Prasarana has also provided six vans to be used by the victims to go back to their homes to collect their belongings when allowed by the authorities

“In addition, these vans can also be used to transport them to LRT stations or wherever they need to go to purchase essential items,” he said.