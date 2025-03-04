SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government, through local authorities (PBT), continuously monitors all gas pipeline routes in residential and industrial areas to ensure the safety of all parties, said State Executive Councillor (Exco) for Local Government Development, Housing and Transport J. Arul Kumar.

He said that so far, no issues involving gas pipeline routes have been detected in the state.

“For existing areas, we will request the companies that own these gas pipelines, such as Petronas, to conduct inspections and patrols to ensure that no one trespasses into these pipeline routes.

“If there is trespassing in these areas, strict action will be taken. We also urge the public to report to the authorities if they notice any activities in these areas,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would also hold meetings with the companies involved to obtain detailed information and understand the safety aspects related to the gas pipeline routes in the state.

Additionally, Arul Kumar said that there would also be a review of every new housing project in the state and ensure that the buffer zone is safer for this purpose.

“These gas pipeline routes have existed for decades. Each route has its own buffer zone. Therefore, it is crucial that such areas (near pipeline routes) are not encroached upon,” he said.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at 8.10 am on the main pipeline owned by Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, which resulted in an explosion that created a crater 32 feet deep and approximately 70 x 80 feet in size at ground zero.

The blaze caused towering flames and intense heat, destroying rows of houses and properties, including more than 300 vehicles. More than 300 people were displaced.

As of 8 am today, 377 victims from 98 families are still staying at two temporary relief centres. Of these, 311 people from 84 families are at Dewan Masjid Putra Heights, while 66 people from 14 families are at Dewan Camelia, Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of injured victims receiving treatment remains the same as yesterday. Thirty-one individuals are in public hospitals in Putrajaya, Serdang, Klang, and Kuala Lumpur, while 33 others are at private hospitals. No fatalities have been reported.