KUANTAN: Jalan Amber Court and Ion Delemen in Genting Highlands, Bentong, which are still closed for clearing work following a landslide last Friday, are not the main route to the Genting Highlands resort.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the access road to the highland resort via the Genting Highlands main road remained open to the public and is not affected by the landslide.

“Many are confused, some ask on social media if they can go to Genting Highlands Theme Park, GHPO (Genting Highlands Premium Outlets), or First World Hotel... Actually, there’s no problem getting there because they don’t have to go via the road affected by the landslide.

“The road where the landslide occurred is the road to Amber Court or the Ion Delemen hotel only, the road to Skyword, GHPO, is not affected at all,“ he said in a statement today.

Zaiham said cleaning work on the landslide path is in progress.

“Since it has been raining for almost three days and the location is completely foggy after 5 pm, it is quite dangerous for motorists. So for now, I have ordered the road to be closed from 7 am to 7 pm.

“The location is monitored 24 hours by the authorities,“ he said.