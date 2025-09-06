GERIK: Packs of cooked sacrificial meat, a copy of the Quran and a prayer garment (telekung) were among the personal belongings of victims found at the scene of the fatal crash involving a bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near here early this morning.

Bernama’s observations at the scene also revealed ATM cards, pillows, spectacles, shoes, slippers, books, mobile phones, and snacks believed to have been brought from the students’ hometowns after returning from the Aidiladha holidays.

Earlier, Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin spent nearly an hour at the crash site to get a clearer picture of the incident, assessing aspects such as road surface conditions, safety and other factors.

Noor Hisam also observed the bus involved in the accident being towed away by a recovery truck to the Gerik District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation.

In the crash that occurred between 12.30 and 1 am, 15 UPSI students were killed after the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jerteh, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned in a collision with a Perodua Alza MPV on the JRTB near Tasik Banding, Perak.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Alza.