KUALA TERENGGANU: Jabi assemblyman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim has provided immediate aid of RM1,000 to the families of four Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a tragic crash at Kilometre 53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.

Dr Azman, who is also the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman said the immediate assistance was to ease the burden on the families of the victims.

He said the four victims identified from Jabi were Fatin Nasrien Fadli, 22, from Kampung Kerandang; Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21, (Kampung Anak Ikan); Nur Dalila Farhana Mohamad Isma, 21, (Kampung Bharu Tok Dor) and Nurly Shahirah Azman, 23, (Kampung Gong Pasir).

“It is a deeply sorrowful tragedy for the state of Terengganu and the Jabi constituency in particular.

“The Jabi assemblyman’s office is providing immediate financial assistance of RM1,000 to each of the four victims’ families. Hopefully, this will help ease their burden during this difficult time,” he said in a Facebook statement today.

The early morning accident claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students after the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih to Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned in a collision with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the JRTB near Tasik Banding, Perak.

The crash also injured 33 others, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the MPV.