IPOH: Six of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding in Gerik early this morning have been identified.

In a statement, UPSI’s Corporate Communications Division identified four of the dead as Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21, from Kampung Air Terjun, Jertih; Mohammad Aqil Taqiudin, 21, from Kampung Gong Bayor, Besut; Anis Soffiyya Md Zaidi, 20, from Kampung Rahmat, Chalok, Setiu; and Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21, from Lorong Tapah, Kampung Anak Ikan, Jertih.

Post-mortems for these four victims have been completed at the Forensics Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

The other two victims, whose post-mortems were conducted at Hospital Gerik, were identified as Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, 21, from Kampung Pasir Badak, Jertih; and Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22, from Jalan Gong Maksom, Kampung Amir, Besut.

The students were travelling in a chartered bus from Jerteh, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when it collided with a multi-purpose vehicle at 1.10 am.