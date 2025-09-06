IPOH: Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizuddin Shah has called for immediate preventive measures and stricter enforcement of road safety regulations following the tragic bus crash that claimed 15 lives, most of them Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

“Based on the lives lost in accidents along this route, there is a clear need to implement several preventive measures,” he said in a statement today.

“All parties must take this tragedy as a lesson and identify weaknesses that need to be addressed—especially in terms of enforcing laws and regulations—so such incidents do not recur,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, met with the grieving families at the Forensic Department compound of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun. Tuanku Zara is also the Chancellor of UPSI.

The royal couple spent about 10 minutes offering their condolences and comforting the families.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and other state government officials.

Sultan Nazrin expressed his deepest sympathies to the parents and relatives of the victims, describing the loss of so many young lives as a profound national tragedy.