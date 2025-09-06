KUALA LUMPUR: The International Archives Week 2025 celebration is not only a tribute to the service and dedication of archivists, but also a call for the public to connect with the nation’s historical treasures that underpin national identity and unity.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this year’s theme “Arkib Boleh Diakses, Arkib Untuk Semua” (Accessible Archives, Archives for All), aligns with the aspirations of the MADANI government in ensuring that the nation’s history and documents are accessible to all levels of society.

“Archives are the guardians of our nation’s memory. They do not merely store the country’s history but also unite the narratives of all communities in Malaysia — from the struggle for independence and nation-building, to today’s efforts to strengthen national integration.

“Without archives, history would be lost, identity would fade, and unity would diminish. Therefore, we must continue to support archival institutions and uphold the value of history as a shared national asset,” he said in a statement today.

He said in conjunction with the celebration, the ministry through the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) welcomes Malaysians to visit 10 Memorials of National Leaders, which are open to the public free of charge throughout the year.

Aaron said this initiative aims to bring history closer to the people, especially the younger generation, by connecting them with the legacy of national leadership — a symbol of past leaders’ struggles and sacrifices.

“In conjunction with International Archives Week, let us together make full use of the nation’s historical treasures, nurture a love for the country, and strengthen the spirit of unity through an appreciation of past struggles,” he said.

Aaron said the ministry also fully supports initiatives like Community Archives and local documentation efforts, including oral histories of the Orang Asli, and the ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as minority cultures — which all help to broaden the nation’s historical narrative in a more inclusive and equitable manner.

He added that ANM is an active Institutional Member (Category A) of the International Council on Archives (ICA), making it an archival institution with international networks to collectively share and discuss archival matters at the global level.

He also extended his wishes for a meaningful International Archives Week 2025 to all archivists, researchers, civil servants, and Malaysians who appreciate the nation’s documentary heritage.