KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decreed that all mosques in the state hold the ‘solat jenazah ghaib’ (funeral prayer in the absence of the deceased) for the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in the road crash in Gerik, Perak.

Pahang mufti Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim who announced the matter, said the ‘solat jenazah ghaib’, along with the recitation of Yasin and Tahlil, would be held after Maghrib prayers tomorrow.

“Let us all pray for the recovery of the victims who are still receiving treatment, and may Pahang be protected from any calamities or harm,” he said in a statement.

In the early Monday morning incident, 15 UPSI students were killed when a chartered bus carrying them from Jertih to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned in an accident involving a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway, near Tasik Banding, Gerik.