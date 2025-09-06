PETALING JAYA: A tragic crash involving a chartered bus ferrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students along the Gerik-Jeli highway has sent shockwaves through the nation.

Hundreds of heartfelt comments have flooded UPSI’s official Facebook page in the wake of the devastating news.

The collision, which claimed 15 lives and left many injured, has triggered national grief, raised urgent questions over road safety, and fuelled mounting calls for accountability.

X (formerly Twitter) user @eidboyz shared:

“I saw on Facebook someone posted a list of UPSI students who were on the bus. Reading the comments, some parents don’t know their children’s condition, and some are already on their way to Gerik Hospital but still have no updates. Words fail me—hoping some are safe but...”

Malaysians online expressed a mix of sorrow and frustration.

“A massive loss for the country. Condolences to all affected,” wrote @existentialsoda.

Another user, @saaranimohamad, asked: “Have they installed street lights in Gerik yet? I urged them to do so quickly after last month’s incident when a child and a mother elephant were hit by a lorry! They are really slow!”

Adding to the conversation, @doctorswag8 said: “It’s not just about lights; we need functional fluorescent lines and signs. Too many bright lights might disturb wildlife. For wild animals, tunnels or bridges should be built so they can cross safely.”

@Noranalia191276 suggested: “Installing street lights, even solar-powered ones, would help. Sometimes the road is pitch black, and vehicles can easily speed.”

While @ninisyaznii cautioned: “It can’t be too bright. We’ve already disrupted the habitat of animals that lived here long before the highway existed.

As sensible humans, we should drive carefully and not harm innocent creatures.”

Concerns are mounting over the poor road conditions and lack of safety features along this mountainous stretch of the Titiwangsa Range.

Some are calling for solar-powered lighting, while others stress the need to protect the surrounding wildlife habitat.

Twitter users have also urged UPSI to provide updates every two hours, underscoring the need for responsibility and transparency.

Though not personally connected to UPSI, @langitks_ expressed heartfelt grief: “I don’t have friends at UPSI, but reading the news made me cry. May all those who passed away rest in peace.”

Among the more emotional reactions were those questioning the circumstances of the crash. @ArshavK posted: “I read a witness said the bus was (allegedly) speeding.”

As the nation mourns, calls for accountability, improved infrastructure, and better communication continue to grow louder.