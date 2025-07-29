Germany praises Malaysia’s diplomatic role in Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR: Germany has acknowledged Malaysia’s crucial role in mediating recent border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

The appreciation was conveyed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a phone call late yesterday.

Anwar shared on Facebook, “This is a recognition of Malaysia’s regional diplomatic capability and commitment to upholding peace and stability within ASEAN.”

He added that as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, Malaysia remains dedicated to fostering regional unity through diplomacy and dialogue.

The discussion between Anwar and Merz also highlighted the growing Malaysia-Germany bilateral ties, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation.

“Close partnerships with international allies such as Germany are crucial to strengthening ASEAN’s role as a credible, progressive, and principled regional bloc,“ Anwar stated.

Malaysia’s swift diplomatic intervention led to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, easing tensions along their disputed borders.

The breakthrough followed a high-level meeting in Putrajaya, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The successful mediation has drawn international praise, reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation as a key peace facilitator in the region. – Bernama