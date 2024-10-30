GISBH: Woman pleads not guilty to child exploitation charges

KLANG: A woman linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) pleaded not guilty in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Sessions Court here today to 10 charges of child exploitation early last month.

The accused, Asmat @ Asmanira Muhamad Ramly, 44, entered her plea before Judge Zulqarnain Hassan after the charges were read to her.

She is accused of trafficking 10 children, all of them eight years old, for exploitation at the Cahaya Kasih Bestari Care Centre in Kampung Melayu Subang near here on Sept 11.

She is charged under Sections 415/417 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which carry penalties of life imprisonment and caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Anisah Pisol requested that all cases be tried together and opposed granting bail to the accused, who is currently detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

The accused’s lawyer, Muhd Zaim Rosli, did not object to Anisah’s application, and the court subsequently set Dec 13 for the next case mention.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrates’ Court, another woman associated with GISBH pleaded not guilty to a charge of being involved in managing an unregistered care centre on Sept 11 in the North Klang district.

Mahani Kasim, 54, entered her plea before Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rasid after the charge was read to her.

She is charged under Section 5(1) of the Child Care Act 1993, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction. Additionally, a maximum daily fine of RM1,000 may be imposed each day the offense continues.

No bail was offered as the accused is currently detained under SOSMA, and the next case mention was set for Dec 13.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the two GISBH followers would be charged in the Klang court today.