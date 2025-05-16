‘Giveaway Gadis QS Official’ programme fake - Police

MELAKA: The ‘Giveaway Gadis QS Official’ programme purportedly organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is fake Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said today.

A police report was lodged by Jasin district police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat after he received a tipoff on Whatsapp about the programme at 6.32 pm yesterday.

“The Jasin district police chief had received a public tipoff about a picture of about the programme purportedy from the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director about the organising of the programme that they suspected was fake.

“Police investigation found that the content in the picture being spread online was fake and untrue, and that the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director never issued any media statement regarding the programme,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Comunications and Multimedia Act 1998, and advised the public to not be deceived by the spread of fake or unverified videos, photos or news.