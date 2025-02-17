KUCHING: Government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) have donated RM1.3 million worth of essential items to help about 20,000 flood victims in Sarawak recover from the recent floods.

The GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara (GDRN) disaster response network said the initiative includes the distribution of 5,000 family assistance kits containing household items like electrical appliances, mattresses, towels and sarongs.

The kits will be delivered to three major regions in Sarawak through the Resident’s Offices with 2,500 kits already sent to Bintulu, 1,500 to Miri and 1,000 to Kuching, it said in a statement today.

A flag-off ceremony for the programme was held last Saturday at iSecure MASkargo in Selangor.

GDRN added that this is part of the broader Northeast Monsoon support initiative, with RM24 million contributed for post-monsoon recovery efforts nationwide.