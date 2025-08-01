Global passenger demand grows 2.6% in June 2025, says IATA

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 2.6 per cent increase in global passenger demand for June 2025, marking a slower growth rate compared to previous months. The aviation body attributed the deceleration to disruptions caused by military conflicts in the Middle East.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted that while demand growth lagged behind the 3.4 per cent expansion in capacity, load factors remained robust at 84.5 per cent globally. “Load factors dipped slightly by 0.6 percentage points from record highs but are still very strong,“ he said.

A regional breakdown revealed mixed performance across international markets. Asia-Pacific airlines led with a 7.2 per cent year-on-year demand increase, though capacity growth slightly outpaced demand at 7.5 per cent. Europe saw a 2.8 per cent rise in demand, while North America experienced a 0.3 per cent decline. Middle Eastern carriers recorded a 0.4 per cent drop in demand, with load factors at 78.7 per cent.

Walsh added that August schedules indicate modest capacity growth of 1.8 per cent, suggesting load factors will remain near historic highs during the northern summer. - Bernama