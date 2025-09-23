Global Sumud Flotilla convoy nears Greek waters en route to Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla convoy has entered its fifth day of sailing towards Gaza and is now approaching Greek waters.

The convoy will next enter the yellow zone, which is located approximately 300 kilometres from the Gaza Coast.

Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein, Media Director of Muslim Care Malaysia and a volunteer on the mission, reported that 38 flotilla boats were detected approaching the waters as of 8.45 am local time.

He stated, “After this, we will approach Greek Waters, which are International Waters but close to Greece.”

He added, “From there, we are nearing the Yellow Zone, which is 300 km from the Gaza Coast, while the Red Zone is 100 km from the Gaza Coast.”

Tuan Asri explained, “This zone classification was set by the GSF itself to indicate locations where interceptions often occur, and most of them happen in both of these zones.”

Participants must prepare for potential internet disruptions and spy drone threats upon entering the Yellow and Red Zones.

Tuan Asri recounted, “Last night, I was on watch and managed to see two drones, believed to be observers or from Israel, around 10 or 11 pm.”

He described, “One was directly above my boat, moving towards the back, and another moved from the left side of my boat, heading from the back to the front.”

The Fair Lady boat, carrying Tuan Asri and activist Farah Lee, was moving slowly while performing cleaning work.

He noted, “The Mediterranean Sea is quite calm today; the waves are gentle, and there’s no wind.”

Tuan Asri said, “So, as of this morning, we haven’t been sailing much and are moving very slowly.”

He continued, “We might be waiting for one of the ships to arrive.”

He added, “So, with the calm sea conditions, we’re using the time to do cleaning work, repair any damage to the boats, and refuel from a larger boat while waiting for the next instructions or maybe waiting for stronger winds to start moving again.”

The GSF journey across the Mediterranean Sea is carrying food, medicine, and a message of peace.

The convoy is scheduled to arrive in Gaza waters by the end of this month.

It brings together an international coalition from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Organisers hope the GSF peace journey can attract worldwide government attention to pressure Israel to stop the genocide and allow humanitarian aid.

All Malaysian volunteers are under the banner of Sumud Nusantara, led by the Chief Executive Officer of Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as the patron of Sumud Nusantara.

The coalition involves Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Anwar expressed heartfelt prayers of the entire community to accompany the GSF humanitarian mission in a Facebook post.

He said he hoped the GSF’s efforts would become a beacon of hope for the people of Gaza.

He also stated these efforts would serve as a testament to the unity of universal human compassion. – Bernama