KOTA BHARU: Three men were arrested for suspected illegal logging worth nearly RM1 million during a raid under Op Bersepadu Khazanah at the Sungai Sam archway in Paloh, Gua Musang, last Sunday.

Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Ab Rahman said the suspects, aged between 28 and 52, were gathering processed forest products at the time.

The 4 pm operation led to the discovery of more than 500 logs and cut timber for which the men failed to produce a valid permit or license from the Forestry Department.

“They are believed to be couriers, transporting illegal forest products for sale in the local market. The case is being investigated under Section 3(2) of the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985. Wood-processing machinery were also seized during the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the GOF seized equipment and machinery used for illegal wood processing during an inspection at a sawmill in Kampung Lela Jasa, Kuala Krai, around 10 pm last Sunday.

Nik Ros Azhan said the sawmill was operating without a license from the Forestry Department.

“A 52-year-old man believed to be the caretaker of the sawmill was also arrested. The seized items were estimated to be worth RM500,000,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 3(2) of the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985.

Additionally, the GOF foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor at the illegal Nibong jetty in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, at 2.30 pm yesterday after patrol officers discovered several liquor boxes on the riverbank.

The boxes contained 119 bottles of Hong Thong and Chang liquor, valued at RM2,380, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

He added that the GOF will continue intensifying efforts to combat smuggling and illegal logging to prevent the exploitation of the country’s forests.