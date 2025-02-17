GOF nabs runner with 16KG of cannabis in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) detained a 23-year-old man and seized 16.17 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth over RM50,000 at the Hassan Merah illegal jetty near Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the arrest was made by a team from the 8th Battalion PGA after spotting the suspect carrying three suspicious packages near the jetty at about 7 am.

“When approached, the suspect attempted to flee and dropped the packages he was carrying. However, despite some resistance, he was successfully apprehended.

“Upon inspection, the three packages contained 34 boxes of various sizes filled with cannabis, weighing a total of 16.17 kg,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan added that a urine test on the suspect returned positive for Methamphetamine. The suspect admitted to obtaining the drugs from a neighbouring country and was attempting to transfer them to a vehicle near the illegal jetty when he was caught.

“The suspect and the seized drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Division of the Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.