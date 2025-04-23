GOF seizes 6,400 fruit saplings suspected smuggled from Thailand

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 6,400 fruit saplings of various types, suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand, during Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan in Kampung Lubok Gong, Rantau Panjang, yesterday.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said personnel from the 8th Battalion made the seizure after they intercepted a suspicious lorry at around 8 pm.

“Checks revealed that the saplings were likely infested with harmful pests and diseases. The 44-year-old lorry driver also failed to produce any documents related to the ownership or movement of the plants,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the total value of the seizure, including the lorry, is estimated at RM790,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976.

He said the GOF would continue to strengthen border control and surveillance efforts to protect local crops from pest and disease threats.