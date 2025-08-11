GOF seizes RM89k worth of illegal firecrackers in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: A team from the General Operations Force (GOF) 8th Battalion seized 70 sacks of ball firecrackers worth approximately RM89,000 during Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan. The operation took place at an illegal crossing near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, GOF Southeast Brigade commander, confirmed the seizure occurred at 1.30 pm yesterday. Authorities noticed a suspicious vehicle during surveillance.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped by boat towards Thailand upon spotting the police. A thorough inspection revealed 70 sacks of firecrackers suspected for local distribution.

All confiscated items were transferred to the Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. - Bernama