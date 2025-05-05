Good internet in Sabah’s top tourist spots, but rural areas lag

KOTA KINABALU: Internet connectivity in Sabah’s major tourism destinations is generally reliable, though rural tourist spots still face coverage challenges as the state prepares for Visit Malaysia 2026.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew confirmed that popular tourist areas like Kinabalu Park experience good network coverage, with visitors facing minimal connectivity issues.

“Even at Sayat-Sayat Hut, the highest shelter on Mount Kinabalu, tourists can enjoy excellent internet quality,“ Liew told Bernama.

However, she highlighted concerns about internet connectivity in rural areas, where many tourism attractions are located, noting that improvements are necessary to enhance visitor experience.

Liew called on telecommunications companies to enhance their infrastructure and service quality, particularly in areas that attract high tourist traffic.

On April 26, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and telecommunications companies to review and formulate immediate solutions to improve internet quality in Sabah’s tourism areas, especially in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026.

This is to ensure that tourists can benefit from fast internet to share their experiences about the country’s beauty, particularly in Sabah, while also enjoying top-notch service.

Consumers Front of Sabah president Nordin Thani said his organisation had repeatedly raised this issue with both government and private agencies, urging them to collaborate with telecommunications service providers to resolve it.

He said cooperation among all parties is essential to overcome internet coverage problems in rural areas, especially in remote tourism spots that have the potential to support local economic development.

Nordin added that such cooperation, whether from state or federal government agencies, could result in proposals to build systems or technologies suited to areas identified as needing high-quality, high-speed internet coverage.

“For example, Pulau Sipadan does not have a power supply, but there are technologies on the market that can overcome this, such as using a hybrid solar system for power generation, satellite technology and low-powered base stations (5G picocells) dedicated specifically to the island,” he said.

Sarimah Abdullah, 40, a civil servant, also hopes internet access will be improved in tourist areas, particularly those located in remote village settings.

She said that based on her experience, there are still tourism areas where it’s difficult to get internet access, and visitors sometimes have to leave the area just to get a connection.

“Of course, we recognise that holidays are a time to disconnect from our phones, but in emergencies, having internet access is very important, especially when holidaying near rivers,” said the mother of two.

Japanese tourist Keiko Tanaka, who spent two weeks exploring Sabah’s islands, shared her memorable experience during her recent visit.

“The pristine beaches of islands in Semporna took my breath away. I was amazed by the crystal-clear waters and the abundance of marine life,“ said the 28-year-old biologist from Tokyo.

She highlighted her stay at Mabul Island, noting that the unique lifestyle of the local community was incredibly welcoming.

Tanaka said she learned a lot about their traditional way of life and thoroughly enjoyed the seafood dishes they prepared.

However, she noted that internet connectivity on some islands could be improved.

“While this didn’t affect my overall experience, better internet would have made it easier to share these incredible moments with my family back home. Despite this minor inconvenience, Sabah’s islands offered an unforgettable adventure that I would highly recommend,“ she concluded.