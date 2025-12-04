BUTTERWORTH: Relations among people of various races in this country are good with mutual respect, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Penang State-Level MADANI Aidilfitri 2025 Celebration, the Prime Minister said this was proven through the celebration organised by the MADANI Government when all races, regardless of race and religion, sat at the table to celebrate in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

“In all these ceremonies, the celebration of the people, both Muslims and Chinese, Indians, and Orang Asli also celebrated in a very peaceful atmosphere, with full love and respect...Congratulations to all Malaysians.

“This proves that at the people’s level, the situation is good, race relations are good. I grew up in Bukit Mertajam. The area is multi-racial and there is no tension,” he said at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth here today.

Anwar said the problem arose when a few political figures tried to stir up tension through incitement with the intention of provoking racial hatred among the people.