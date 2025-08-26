Good weather forecast for first day of National Day parade rehearsal

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts favourable weather conditions for the first morning of the 2025 National Day celebration rehearsal tomorrow.

MetMalaysia stated in a Facebook post that rain is expected in the afternoon, while fair weather is forecast at night.

The department predicts morning rain on Thursday and Friday, with fine weather expected during afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures for the three-day rehearsal period are forecast to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius according to the MetMalaysia website.

Full dress rehearsals are scheduled from Wednesday to Friday between 6am and 11am, with road closures implemented during these sessions.

Roads around Putrajaya Core Island will be closed to private vehicles from 6pm on Friday until the National Day parade concludes on 31 August. – Bernama