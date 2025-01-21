KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two men, including a government agency deputy director, for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to approximately RM600,000 from investor companies in exchange for facilitating the approval of their applications.

According to sources, the two suspects, both in their 40s, were arrested at around 5.30 pm yesterday when they turned up to give their statements at the Negeri Sembilan MACC Office.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are believed to have committed the offences between 2019 and 2024. The duo allegedly received bribe money through bank transfers to the account of a consulting firm acting as an intermediary,” said a source.

A six-day remand order, until Jan 26, was issued for the two suspects by Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali following the MACC’s application at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.