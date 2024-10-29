Gov’t always prioritises safety, welfare of students in Middle East - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: The government always prioritises the safety and welfare of Malaysian students in the Middle East, especially in conflict areas, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

Speaking in front of around 200 students who will be furthering their studies there, Zambry said that based on past experience, the government acts immediately towards such situations to ensure the safety and welfare of its students.

“We (the government) will ensure if there’s any conflict, we will arrange it similar to during the Gulf War.

“Don’t worry, don’t be concerned, focus on your studies. We will evacuate Malaysians immediately from conflict,” he said during a dialogue session themed ‘Mahasiswa MADANI: Cendekiawan Rabbani’ here today, which is a programme to provide exposure and understanding to students about Malaysia MADANI.

The programme serves as a preparatory platform for students about patriotism, discipline and integrity through briefings presented by the National Academy of Malaysia (AKM).

Meanwhile, Zambry said that MySISWAPLACE, which was launched today, would serve as a one-stop centre for students to obtain all information on learning and to rechallen all forms of donations.

“Yayasan Perkasa Siswa (YPS) developed this portal with the aim of assisting students, especially with the MADANI Book vouchers. I hope it will be a channel that will bring long-term benefits,” he said, adding that MySISWAPLACE was a digital service transformative measure that will boost the efficiency of managing aid to needy students.