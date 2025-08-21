Government backbenchers share views through Friends of Ministry platform

KUALA LUMPUR: The Friends of Ministry initiative under the Federal Territories Department has provided government backbenchers with a platform to share their views on policies and public issues.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed that fifteen Friends of Ministry representatives among government backbenchers have been appointed.

These representatives include members of parliament who represent towns across Peninsular Malaysia.

Dr Zaliha stated that these representatives play a crucial role in ensuring that national policies remain comprehensive, inclusive, and balanced.

She expressed hope that the engagement sessions would continue consistently to maintain open dialogue opportunities.

The minister confirmed the meeting took place at Kuala Lumpur City Gallery in Medan Pasar.

This location represents the department’s effort to ensure sustainable development while preserving heritage in the capital city. – Bernama