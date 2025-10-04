Government considers fixed allocation for YKAT to support artist welfare

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to consider providing a fixed allocation to Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air to safeguard the welfare of local artistes.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would discuss the matter in detail with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The government is always committed to helping the people,“ he said when launching the Budi Kasih Malaysia 2025 concert.

He added that artistes and creative industry players who have long felt sidelined are now receiving government attention through the Gig Workers Bill 2025.

Organised by YKAT, the concert was part of an initiative to raise funds supporting Malaysian artist welfare.

YKAT chairman Datuk DJ Dave earlier called on the government to increase financial support for the foundation.

He specifically highlighted the need to assist veteran artistes and those with health issues.

Ahmad Zahid urged NGOs, corporate bodies and individuals to actively contribute toward artist welfare.

He also presented the Anugerah Ikon Seni to three recipients in singer, musician and actor categories.

Datuk David Arumugam, Man Kidal and Margaret Gan each received RM3,000 in cash and a trophy.

The event was attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad. – Bernama