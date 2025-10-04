Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children plead for leniency at sentencing

NEW YORK: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children emotionally pleaded for leniency for their father during his sentencing hearing on prostitution charges.

Jessie Combs, the 18-year-old daughter of the hip-hop mogul, told the judge through tears that her father remains an essential presence in their lives despite his mistakes.

A jury convicted Combs on July 2 of two counts of arranging for paid male escorts to travel across state lines for drug-fueled sexual performances he recorded.

The jury acquitted him of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

D’Lila Combs, Jessie’s twin sister, expressed fear about being without their father following their mother Kim Porter’s 2018 death.

Combs became visibly emotional during his children’s statements, putting his head down and appearing to tear up afterward.

Defense lawyers subsequently presented a video highlighting Combs’ philanthropic work and family interactions.

Combs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for his prostitution conviction.

Prosecutors have requested a sentence of at least 11 years and three months for the music executive.

Defense attorneys argue for a 14-month sentence that would result in Combs’ release by year’s end with credit for time served.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik accused the defense of improperly minimizing Combs’ conduct as merely part of a celebrity lifestyle.

Slavik urged the judge to consider evidence of Combs’ abuse toward his girlfriends when determining the sentence.

Combs’ lawyers acknowledged he had physically abused his girlfriends but maintained their participation in sexual performances was voluntary.

In a pre-sentencing letter to the judge, Combs apologized for the hurt he caused others and admitted he had lost his way.

Judge Arun Subramanian noted Combs had expressed remorse for some conduct but not specifically for the prostitution offenses.

Slavik pointed to planned speaking engagements as evidence Combs didn’t anticipate significant punishment for his crimes.

Defense lawyer Jason Driscoll argued a harsh sentence would be inconsistent with similar prostitution transportation cases.

The trial featured testimony from two former girlfriends describing coercion into sexual performances through violence and financial threats.

Jurors viewed surveillance footage showing Combs physically assaulting singer Casandra Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Both former girlfriends testified they sometimes participated consensually because they loved Combs and wanted to please him. – Reuters