Government considers separate anti-bullying laws for children and adults

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering introducing separate legislation to address bullying among both children and adults.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the Cabinet would decide whether the proposed Anti-Bullying Bill should be divided into two frameworks.

“Many have asked whether we should have one law for all or separate laws for different age groups,” she told reporters after moderating the forum, Nation Building and Future Resilience: Youth and Bullying.

Azalina stated the technical committee would continue engagement sessions across the East Coast and in Sabah and Sarawak to refine the Bill.

She explained the Bill would authorise the establishment of an Anti-Bullying Tribunal to provide an alternative avenue for victims.

The proposal is being carefully studied due to its extensive implementation scope with over 10,000 schools and 5.1 million students nationwide.

Regarding the proposed tribunal, Azalina said it would expedite investigation procedures as the body would not be bound by other criminal cases.

Her ministry is also studying a quasi-judicial mechanism operating more swiftly and confidentially through mediation or punitive measures.

The government intends to provide a clearer legal definition of bullying to cover physical, verbal, emotional, social and cyber abuse.

“This Bill will allow victims or their representatives to communicate directly with the tribunal if they are dissatisfied with the school’s decision,” she added.

Azalina noted that for individuals aged 18 and above, matters would be viewed differently regarding criminal offence classification.

The government’s objective is to ensure the Anti-Bullying Tribunal complements rather than replaces existing systems within education ministries.

The Bill would also extend protection to minors not enrolled in formal education, guaranteeing access to justice for all children under 18. – Bernama