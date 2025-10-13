Retired soldier arrested for RM405,000 bribe in PVATM asset sale

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained a retired soldier suspected of accepting RM405,000 in bribes.

The suspect, in his 60s, was arrested while giving his statement at the Penang MACC office this morning.

He allegedly received bribes from a company owner for selling Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association assets below market value.

The incident occurred in 2015 when the suspect served as PVATM’s information chief.

He is believed to have solicited and received about RM405,000 from the sale of five apartment units in Penang.

The bribe money was allegedly transferred through 12 transactions into his personal bank account.

Penang MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and investigation under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be charged at the Butterworth Special Sessions Court for Corruption on Wednesday. – Bernama