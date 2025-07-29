Government executive loses RM385k EPF savings to online scam in Kuching

KUCHING: A government agency assistant executive in his 50s was cheated out of RM385,000 from his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings in an online scam.

The victim received a call from a fraudster posing as a police officer from the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the scammer accused the victim of involvement in money laundering activities and claimed he was wanted by authorities.

“The suspect instructed the victim to withdraw his EPF savings and hand it over for investigation purposes,“ he said in a statement.

The victim only realised he had been deceived after being pressured for additional payments.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama