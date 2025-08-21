Government honours retirees’ contributions with support visits and aid

KOTA BHARU: The government has never forgotten the contributions of retirees who have served in the public sector.

Public Service Department Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz stated that outreach programmes specifically target retirees facing life challenges.

“Alhamdulillah, today I had the opportunity to visit two retiree families,” he said.

He described one visit to a police retiree in Kampung Panji suffering from chronic illness.

The second visit involved a derivative pension recipient, the widow of a former Kota Bharu Municipal Council officer.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan emphasised that federal and state agency collaboration enables more effective aid distribution.

“The government has never neglected retirees who have contributed to the public service,” he affirmed.

He promised continued outreach programmes as appreciation for their national development contributions.

The Santuni Pesara Programme visit included representatives from multiple support organisations.

Attendees included officials from the Social Welfare Department and the Retirement Fund.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council representatives also participated in the support initiative. – Bernama