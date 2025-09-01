Government plans new logistics hubs and investments along ECRL route

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to attract more investments and create new logistics hubs and industrial parks along the East Coast Rail Link route.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated this will be implemented through the Economic Accelerator Project initiative.

He emphasised that the ECRL project represents more than just a rail line as it serves as an economic catalyst for the East Coast region.

“All these efforts are to ensure that the ECRL not only facilitates movement, but also generates job opportunities and improves the people’s standard of living.”

“God willing, we will continue to monitor and ensure that this project provides maximum benefits to the country,” he said in a social media post.

Tengku Zafrul met with China Communications Construction Company Limited, the main ECRL contractor, during the Prime Minister’s delegation visit to Tianjin.

He confirmed that project progress discussions featured prominently during the meeting with the Chinese construction firm.

“Alhamdulillah, ECRL’s progress has reached 85% as of July 2025. We are on track to complete Phase 1 of this project in January 2027.”

“The Genting tunnel, which is the longest rail tunnel in Southeast Asia, had also achieved its breakthrough in July. Everything went well,” added Tengku Zafrul. – Bernama