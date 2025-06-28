Government reviews 13MP after thorough discussions, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to review the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) was not made hastily but followed detailed discussions over the past two weeks, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. He explained that the process began with a draft presented by the Economy Ministry secretary-general to the Cabinet.

“We’ve actually discussed this. In my press conference a few weeks ago, I mentioned that the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) had issued a directive to review the draft presented by the Economy Ministry secretary-general,“ Fahmi said during a press conference after launching the Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda (NANBA) programme.

He emphasised that all policies and decisions must first undergo Cabinet scrutiny. Last Friday, ministries were instructed to study the draft and submit feedback. A special Cabinet meeting was then held to consolidate these inputs, leading to further refinements.

Fahmi, who also serves as the MADANI government spokesman, noted that the review process revealed several areas requiring adjustments, prompting the Cabinet to assign Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah to oversee the Economy Ministry’s functions.

The decision comes after former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli questioned the review, calling it a rushed response to social media criticism. However, Fahmi reiterated that the move was procedural and aimed at ensuring the 13MP aligns with national priorities.

The 13MP is set to be tabled in Parliament on July 31.