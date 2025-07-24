Government’s cost of living aid a major financial commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: Various initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday to ease the people’s burden of the rising cost of living represent a major financial commitment by the MADANI Government, said Bishop Dr T. Jeyakumar.

The Bishop of the Methodist Church in Malaysia said while certain quarters may downplay the significance of the benefits announced, and even if the amount each individual receives isn’t large, it represents a major financial commitment by the government.

“I am especially grateful that the assistance offered was extended to all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion. That inclusiveness matters.

“The amount may not be much, but at least the government is stepping in to help, rather than telling us to stay home and dip into our own EPF (Employees Provident Fund) savings,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Anwar announced several key initiatives as a gesture of appreciation from the MADANI Government to the people, including a one-off RM100 aid via MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, a freeze on toll hikes for 10 highways, and a targeted subsidy bringing the RON95 fuel price down to RM1.99 per litre.

The Prime Minister also declared an additional public holiday on Sept 15 this year, in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations on the following day. - Bernama