Govt allocates over RM83m for stage bus programme in Melaka

MELAKA: The government has allocated RM83.76 million to implement stage bus programme in Melaka, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the funds are provided to a private operator on a five-year contract to ensure continuous service for the public.

“In Melaka, 51 buses will operate daily across various routes covering four local authority areas. This five-year contract provides certainty for the operator to ensure uninterrupted and efficient service for the people,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the BAS.MY Melaka Stage Bus Transformation Programme, officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in Kampung Morten here today.

ALSO READ: Stage bus service to be improved with new buses, cashless payment

Loke added that although the funding is substantial, it serves as a form of subsidy to alleviate the public’s cost of living burden, especially in transportation.

“This is a vital service, and though it involves significant funding, it is necessary for the government to provide it. Without government support, many states might lack operational stage buses.

“We want to ensure there is a bus alternative for the public, as there are groups who need these buses for their daily activities, such as senior citizens and students,” he said.

ALSO READ: 63 Panorama buses set to operate during visit Melaka year 2024

The BAS.MY Melaka programme offers a RM50 Unlimited Travel Pass to Malaysian citizens, valid for 30 days.

Free fares are also available for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and school students through the BAS.MY Concession Pass.