KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani government has announced a RM1.5 billion fund to accelerate the digitalisation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with the goal of boosting business competitiveness.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the initiative aims to reduce cost barriers and provide businesses with better access to digital solutions and financing.

“Competitiveness in today’s business landscape hinges on leveraging digital technology across sectors such as retail, food service, tourism, manufacturing, services, and agriculture to drive revenue, efficiency, and productivity.

“I acknowledge that some businesses face high implementation costs despite adopting digital technology, which is why this initiative was introduced to ease those barriers and extend the benefits of digitalisation to more entrepreneurs,“ he said at the launch of the Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) programme today.