Malaysians advised against non-essential travel to India

NEW DELHI: The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi has advised Malaysians against all non-essential travel to India following reported cross-border strikes.

“In view of the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, in which India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan on May 7, the High Commission strongly advises a prompt postponement of all non-essential travels to India, especially to Indian states bordering Pakistan,“ the Malaysian diplomatic mission said on its X social media page.

“This includes travel for holidays or other non-urgent purposes,“ the Malaysian High Commission said.

Malaysians in India have been urged to register with the High Commission and inform them about their presence via email at mwdelhi@kln.gov.my.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at +90 11 2415 9300 or +90 11 2415 9311 (general line/ops room) and +90 85 9555 0564 (duty officer) 4.30 pm to 8 am).

“The safety and well-being of Malaysians remain our top priority. Please stay informed and exercise caution at all times,” said the High Commission.