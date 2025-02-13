PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated RM185 million for the repair of facilities at 358 People’s Housing Programme (PPR) flats nationwide this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the effort was a priority for the MADANI Government to ensure that the welfare of PPR residents, especially the urban poor, continues to be safeguarded.

“Two years ago, we spent RM100 million, so over the past two years, RM285 million has been spent but I have no problem because this is not a waste because it is to repair lifts and improve facilities.

“If you live in a house that is in poor condition where the lift doesn’t work, the toilet doesn’t flush, the neighbours don’t know you, how could you say that home is heaven? That is why the MADANI Government is taking responsibility (to repair), but this effort must be welcomed by the community.”

Anwar said this when speaking when officiating the Community Forum (Forkom) with the support of Think City, at Lembah Subang 1 PPR here today.