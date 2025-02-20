KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in agriculture and has never sidelined the sector, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National TVET Council (MTVETN), said the national average employability rate for TVET graduates stands at 94.5 per cent, while those from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) institutions achieve 98.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the agriculture sector records an employment rate of 80 per cent.

“The government has never neglected TVET in agriculture. Insya-Allah, we will enhance our focus to further develop both agricultural-based and non-agricultural-based TVET fields.

“I, along with MTVETN, will assess this matter to ensure that talents such as agricultural technicians and engineers receive the necessary support and priority,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on the government’s plans to strengthen TVET in agriculture, following concerns that only 600 graduates are produced in the field annually.

Ahmad Zahid said the TVET education programme is inclusive, with enrolment open to all students, not just those who struggle academically.

He emphasised that TVET, backed by a strong ecosystem and high graduate employability, is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers.

“The Education Ministry’s (MOE) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives have been successful, but student interest remains low. As such, the answer lies in TVET.

“In 2023, over 10,000 SPM candidates registered, while last year, over 8,000 who registered failed to sit for the exam. We are giving them a second chance through TVET... but we do not want TVET to be seen as a backup plan—it should be the first choice for students,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this in reply to a supplementary question from Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) on the government’s policy to position TVET as a primary option for students who are less inclined towards academics.