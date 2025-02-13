KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s willingness to amend the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to allow citizens to gather peacefully without prior approval from relevant authorities is among the topics to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will pose this question to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time, which begins at 10 am.

In the same session, the Prime Minister is also expected to respond to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) who will inquire about the reasons behind the recent trend of foreign investors selling their shares in the country.

Additionally, Captain Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) will question the Minister of Communications regarding the latest measures taken to combat the growing prevalence of online gambling. This includes efforts in monitoring, law enforcement, and collaboration with internet service providers and digital platforms.

Following the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, is scheduled to hold a special press conference on the rationalisation of padi and rice prices at 12.30 pm in the Parliament Building.

The government is expected to announce an increase in the padi purchase floor price, along with additional subsidies to balance the impact on consumers, especially concerning rice price.

Anwar said this in reply to Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) on whether the government was prepared to amend Act 736 to make it easier for the people to assemble peacefully without having to seek permission from the relevant parties before assembling.

Elaborating, the Prime Minister said that even though the proposed amendment would only be tabled at the next parliament session, the moratorium on the Act would apply for the time being.

“We have informed the police that while the amendment is being made, the moratorium allows for notification to be given...although there is some flexibility, there are still regulations to be followed, especially if it (the rally) is planned in the palace compound or some security areas.

“That’s why there needs to be a notification so that the police can call the organisers, learn how many people are expected, prepare weapons requirements or get assurance that they control the participants and clean the area after the peaceful assembly. I don’t think that’s too complicated,” he said.

On whether the government is prepared to review or abolish SOSMA, Anwar agreed that the law should be clear and not be misused for other purposes, as experienced in cases involving the Internal Security Act (ISA).

However, he said that no country in the world, including Malaysia, is exempt from the threat of terrorism, and it cannot be taken lightly and requires specific laws.

“While we support freedom and democracy, we must distinguish that there are still elements that lead to violence, terrorism which requires a law that is quite different from the method currently applied,” he added.